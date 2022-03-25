Kate Middleton Saves Herself From Near Wardrobe Fail

Celebrity wardrobe malfunctions — they fascinate us probably because they can happen to any of us, British royals included. At a 2010 birthday party for King Constantine of Greece, Queen Elizabeth suffered not one but two simultaneous malfunctions, wearing a coffee-stained gown and a handbag with a broken strap, per the Daily Mail. As an onlooker told the outlet, the queen was "jolly brave to have walked out without getting someone to stand in front of her" to hide the stain. That is one composed queen, for sure. Even dating back to Elizabeth's 1953 coronation, the queen admitted being fearful of a major wardrobe malfunction: breaking her three-pound, gloriously bejeweled crown. "You can't look down to read the speech. Because if you did, your neck would break — [the crown] would fall off," she told the BBC in 2018.

A lesser-known royal wardrobe malfunction was that of Princess Diana's iconic 1981 wedding gown. In an appearance on ITV's "Invitation to a Royal Wedding," one of her dress' designers, Elizabeth Emanuel, said Diana was "horrified" and "actually felt faint" when she saw how creased the gown looked come ceremony time, per Insider. Who would have thought one of fashion's most celebrated moments had a faux pas in disguise?

The pressure to prevent wardrobe malfunctions alone makes it seem difficult to be a royal! But Kate Middleton did just that during the Cambridges' royal visit to Jamaica recently.