Single Dorinda Medley Makes Bold Prediction About Her Marital Future

"Real Housewives of New York" star Dorinda Medley likened herself to a phoenix when she spoke to Today in late March. Dorinda has revived her Sirius XM Radio Andy Show, released a book in 2021 called "Make It Nice," and revealed a range of Blue Stone Manor products. Additionally, she scored a spot on the second season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

Allegedly, Dorinda was asked to leave "RHONY" because she was a "mean drunk." She reflected on her exit and told Today, "The good news is he didn't use the word 'fired.'" Instead, Dorinda said that Andy Cohen had "used 'pause' because it seems so much kinder." She also told Page Six, "Listen, I love being on Bravo. I never would have left." She added, "That wasn't my [decision]. I think people think in some ways it was my decision."

But Dorinda's new choices have led her to a new path. The reality star told Today, "Every six years my life has changed... it's been sort of a pattern for a long time." She noted that she was married to "Richard [Medley] for six years and then he died on me. Six years as a Housewife and then it changed." She continued, "I'm sort of like this phoenix-type. I like to go back under and then come back up again." Now, she's embarking on brand new journeys, she's revealed some new plans.