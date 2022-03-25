Single Dorinda Medley Makes Bold Prediction About Her Marital Future
"Real Housewives of New York" star Dorinda Medley likened herself to a phoenix when she spoke to Today in late March. Dorinda has revived her Sirius XM Radio Andy Show, released a book in 2021 called "Make It Nice," and revealed a range of Blue Stone Manor products. Additionally, she scored a spot on the second season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."
Allegedly, Dorinda was asked to leave "RHONY" because she was a "mean drunk." She reflected on her exit and told Today, "The good news is he didn't use the word 'fired.'" Instead, Dorinda said that Andy Cohen had "used 'pause' because it seems so much kinder." She also told Page Six, "Listen, I love being on Bravo. I never would have left." She added, "That wasn't my [decision]. I think people think in some ways it was my decision."
But Dorinda's new choices have led her to a new path. The reality star told Today, "Every six years my life has changed... it's been sort of a pattern for a long time." She noted that she was married to "Richard [Medley] for six years and then he died on me. Six years as a Housewife and then it changed." She continued, "I'm sort of like this phoenix-type. I like to go back under and then come back up again." Now, she's embarking on brand new journeys, she's revealed some new plans.
Dorinda Medley hopes to be 'married by the end of 2022'
Dorinda Medley is ringing in a new phase of her life. She told Page Six that the coronavirus pandemic made her realize that "it's not fun to be alone all the time." In fact, she wants to enjoy life with a partner. The "RHONY" star explained, "I've been married and then widowed," so Dorinda thought, "that part of my life is over."
Now that time has passed, it seems as if Dorinda may be ready for some romance. "I think I've got one more in me," she mused. "I might be a three-timer! Who would've thunk it?" The "Make It Nice" author would like "someone that makes me laugh. I love to have a fun time." At the end of the day, Dorinda felt that she needed "someone that's kind" and "a partner in life." The radio host revealed that she "decided this [on] 2/22/2022" because she needs a "change." Dorinda divulged, "I'm getting myself a new apartment. I'm going to move into a different area." She also speculated, "I really think I will be married by the end of 2022!"
Dorinda is already putting her plans into action. Realtor.com reports that the star has put her New York apartment up for sale for $2.495 million, but she told the New York Post that she's "not leaving" the city. She confirmed that she's just ready for "a change after 21 years." And if it's with a man by her side, all the better.