What We Know About Dorinda Medley's New Romance

In Season 12 of "Real Housewives of New York," castmate Dorinda Medley first shared the details behind her breakup from dry cleaner CEO John Mahdessian, who she dated for seven years. That relationship marked her first romance after the death of her husband, Richard Medley, in 2011. She also has a daughter, Hannah, from her first marriage.

"Endings are painful, but they're sometimes good and healthy and needed," Dorinda also told People in 2020 about her split. "It's so easy just to keep communicating and just falling into old habits. Because I have a feeling if I didn't do this, it would just keep staying plateaued for 10 years, 15 years. And then what?"

In addition to her life changes, Dorinda left "RHONY" in 2020, after five official seasons on the reality show. In her Instagram announcement, she stated that she used the series to heal after Richard's death. Although Dorinda stepped aside from working on the small screen, she hasn't given up on love — as she has been teasing a new relationship with an unnamed suitor.