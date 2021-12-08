What We Know About Dorinda Medley's New Romance
In Season 12 of "Real Housewives of New York," castmate Dorinda Medley first shared the details behind her breakup from dry cleaner CEO John Mahdessian, who she dated for seven years. That relationship marked her first romance after the death of her husband, Richard Medley, in 2011. She also has a daughter, Hannah, from her first marriage.
"Endings are painful, but they're sometimes good and healthy and needed," Dorinda also told People in 2020 about her split. "It's so easy just to keep communicating and just falling into old habits. Because I have a feeling if I didn't do this, it would just keep staying plateaued for 10 years, 15 years. And then what?"
In addition to her life changes, Dorinda left "RHONY" in 2020, after five official seasons on the reality show. In her Instagram announcement, she stated that she used the series to heal after Richard's death. Although Dorinda stepped aside from working on the small screen, she hasn't given up on love — as she has been teasing a new relationship with an unnamed suitor.
Dorinda Medley is taking things slow
During a December 6 interview on Sirius XM show "Jeff Lewis Live," the former "RHONY" star, Dorinda Medley, opened up about a new resurgence within her love life. Although she has faced various tough romantic situations, it hasn't seemed to stop her from giving up to find a soulmate, revealing she has been on four dates with a new man so far.
"I don't know about him yet. I've gotta see. I've gotta get to know the person. I've got to get some foundation laid. Why am I gonna waste my time?" Dorinda said on the talk show, making clear they're only at the dating stage. She joked, "First of all, I have to get his medical records. I can't be running around with an STD at this point in the game. I'm gonna be a grandmother soon. That's not a good look." (FYI: Dorinda revealed she hasn't gotten intimate with the new beau yet.)
Dorinda also revealed she met the new man while having dinner at Omar's — a Mediterranean restaurant in NYC — after he mistook the wrong table and sat down. The pair eventually hit it off before the mystery man began asking her out for dates. Although Dorinda is taking things slower, it sounds like this could be the start of something good.