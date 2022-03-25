J.K. Rowling Lashes Out After Putin Compares Himself To Her

Vladimir Putin now knows how J.K. Rowling feels — or so he claims. During a March televised broadcast, the Russian president denounced the boycotts of Russian products worldwide, oddly comparing it to recent critique of Rowling. The "Harry Potter" author has been heavily criticized for comments about transgender people, even by members of the "Harry Potter" film franchise themselves. According to Putin, her backlash "because she didn't satisfy the demands of gender rights" is similar to Russia's struggle, per Deadline. "They are now trying to cancel our country. I'm talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia," Putin insisted in the address.

The ban on Russian imports into the West has been far-reaching. Even before President Joe Biden declared a ban on Russian diamonds, seafood and vodka (per BBC), the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe) — an international cat organization — banned Russian cats from competition shows for three months beginning in early March. "The Board of FIFe feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing," an official FIFe statement read, per NPR. Netflix is also withholding its services from Russian subscribers, and Disney, Sony, and Warner Bros. are suspending all film releases in the country for the foreseeable future.

So how does J.K. Rowling feel about Putin's pretty random show of solidarity? The author has tweeted her response.