Julia Fox Definitely Wants To Make Headlines With Her Latest Fashion Choice
Kanye "Ye" West may have a reputation for micromanaging his paramours' fashion choices, but if anybody thought that Julia Fox's eye-catching styles were due to her ex-boyfriend's influence, she is here to prove them so, so wrong. The actor and queen of the New York City social scene appeared at a fashion party in Los Angeles on March 24, according to the Daily Mail, in another one of the bold looks that are quickly becoming her signature.
Like it or not, Fox is doing her part to bring back the extreme low-rise trend that was popular in the early 2000s, this time donning a black maxi skirt with a sequined red waistband that reached maybe nine inches below her bellybutton (we may be exaggerating slightly). She paired the skirt with a matching, teeny-tiny sequined red bandeau top. The extreme abdomen-forward look is giving early aughts Paris Hilton, Keira Knightley, and Jennifer Lopez.
Julia Fox wore LaQuan Smith
This is hardly the first time Julia Fox has shown off her low-waist-tiny-top aesthetic. The fashion-star often posts pictures of her most creative, homemade looks on her Instagram, with video tutorials showing fans how she made them. These include her version of a Canadian tuxedo — a pair of low-rise, wide-legged jeans with the top of the waist removed (making the jeans even lower) and worn as a top. Another of her DIY 'fits is a ribbed tank top cut in half, with the top half not quite reaching the bottom of her boobs and the bottom worn as a mini skirt. It's definitely not a look that works for everyone — but it sure does for her!
The maxi skirt and bra-top outfit she wore in LA, on the other hand, is certainly not homemade. The matching set is by LaQuan Smith, according to the Daily Mail, and Fox wore it to a West Hollywood party honoring the designer. Fashion is all about mixing, matching, and creativity, though, isn't it?