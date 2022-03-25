Julia Fox Definitely Wants To Make Headlines With Her Latest Fashion Choice

Kanye "Ye" West may have a reputation for micromanaging his paramours' fashion choices, but if anybody thought that Julia Fox's eye-catching styles were due to her ex-boyfriend's influence, she is here to prove them so, so wrong. The actor and queen of the New York City social scene appeared at a fashion party in Los Angeles on March 24, according to the Daily Mail, in another one of the bold looks that are quickly becoming her signature.

Like it or not, Fox is doing her part to bring back the extreme low-rise trend that was popular in the early 2000s, this time donning a black maxi skirt with a sequined red waistband that reached maybe nine inches below her bellybutton (we may be exaggerating slightly). She paired the skirt with a matching, teeny-tiny sequined red bandeau top. The extreme abdomen-forward look is giving early aughts Paris Hilton, Keira Knightley, and Jennifer Lopez.