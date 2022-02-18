Julia Fox Had The Most On-Brand Reaction To Her Resurfaced Interview Going Viral
Julia Fox is not letting her breakup with Kanye "Ye" West get her down and instead is having fun with her newfound freedom. The actor and model called it quits with the rapper on February 14 after a month-long whirlwind romance that saw the couple jet-set between coasts and countries. In a statement released to E! News, Fox's representative said the couple "remain good friends and collaborators." Prior to their breakup, People reported that their romance had "cooled off" because of their work commitments on different coasts — Fox primarily resides in New York whereas West has been in Los Angeles trying to reconcile with Kim Kardashian.
Despite their short-lived romance, Fox continues to be active on social media, and even divulged why she and West couldn't make it work. "I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man," Fox wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story after they broke up, per Page Six. Fox also got into a war of words with Azealia Banks on Instagram after the "Luxury" rapper called her relationship with West "a weak PR stunt." However, a new day means a new viral moment for Fox — and this time it involves her reacting to an old interview that people won't stop talking about.
Julia Fox's old interview has gone viral on social media
Julia Fox's ascent into pop culture stardom continues after a clip of her went viral on TikTok. In the video, which was taken from the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper and has since been reposted by Page Six, Fox could be pronouncing the title of the film "Uncut Gems," which she starred in 2019, in a unique way. When asked by Jones if she'd consider herself Kanye West's muse, Fox responded with "Yeah, a little. Maybe," before adding, "I mean, I was Josh Safie's muse when he wrote 'Uncut Gems.'"
Users couldn't help but notice that Fox had trouble articulating the title of the Adam Sandler-led film and mocked her by pronouncing it as "unca jahms" or "uncut jams." In response to the viral video, Fox commented underneath Page Six's Instagram reel, saying she "was stoned" at the time of recording. "Leave me alone!!!! Hahahahaha," she added with a laughing emoji.
While users are having fun at Fox's expense, the model has been busy actually becoming a muse on the runway. She made her catwalk debut at LaQuan Smith's fall 2022 show for New York Fashion Week. Vogue reported that "the crowd went wild" for Fox, who was dressed in a black satin dress with dramatic cutouts. Meanwhile, Fox called the experience "an honor" on Instagram.