Julia Fox Had The Most On-Brand Reaction To Her Resurfaced Interview Going Viral

Julia Fox is not letting her breakup with Kanye "Ye" West get her down and instead is having fun with her newfound freedom. The actor and model called it quits with the rapper on February 14 after a month-long whirlwind romance that saw the couple jet-set between coasts and countries. In a statement released to E! News, Fox's representative said the couple "remain good friends and collaborators." Prior to their breakup, People reported that their romance had "cooled off" because of their work commitments on different coasts — Fox primarily resides in New York whereas West has been in Los Angeles trying to reconcile with Kim Kardashian.

Despite their short-lived romance, Fox continues to be active on social media, and even divulged why she and West couldn't make it work. "I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man," Fox wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story after they broke up, per Page Six. Fox also got into a war of words with Azealia Banks on Instagram after the "Luxury" rapper called her relationship with West "a weak PR stunt." However, a new day means a new viral moment for Fox — and this time it involves her reacting to an old interview that people won't stop talking about.