Kylie Jenner Absolutely Stuns Fans With Sleek Catsuit Look

Kylie Jenner's doing things at her own pace. Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby on February 2, and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is taking everything in her stride. Soon after her son's birth, she realized that the name Wolf wasn't a good fit for her newborn, so she changed it. Per E! News, the mother-of-two took to social media to announce, "Our son's name isn't Wolf anymore." On her Instagram Story, she explained that they "just really didn't feel like it was him." Kylie explained that she "wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." She still has not revealed Stormi's brother's name.

Kylie has also been open about her journey postpartum. CNN reports that she again posted about her experience on her Instagram Story, saying, "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter." She was candid about what she was going through by noting, "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy." She also pointed out that it may look "a lot easier for other people," but that places more expectations on other new moms.

She "realized that I was putting some pressure on myself" even though she had just "made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy." She concluded her message by reminding her fans not to put either mental or physical pressure on themselves after birth. However, Kylie was looking snatched when she recently took her daughter to a birthday party.