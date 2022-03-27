Kylie Jenner Absolutely Stuns Fans With Sleek Catsuit Look
Kylie Jenner's doing things at her own pace. Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby on February 2, and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is taking everything in her stride. Soon after her son's birth, she realized that the name Wolf wasn't a good fit for her newborn, so she changed it. Per E! News, the mother-of-two took to social media to announce, "Our son's name isn't Wolf anymore." On her Instagram Story, she explained that they "just really didn't feel like it was him." Kylie explained that she "wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." She still has not revealed Stormi's brother's name.
Kylie has also been open about her journey postpartum. CNN reports that she again posted about her experience on her Instagram Story, saying, "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter." She was candid about what she was going through by noting, "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy." She also pointed out that it may look "a lot easier for other people," but that places more expectations on other new moms.
She "realized that I was putting some pressure on myself" even though she had just "made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy." She concluded her message by reminding her fans not to put either mental or physical pressure on themselves after birth. However, Kylie was looking snatched when she recently took her daughter to a birthday party.
Kylie Jenner is mama goals
Like many moms, Kylie Jenner is adjusting to having a second child. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie as she took her daughter, Stormi, to attend Yris Palmer's daughter Ayla's birthday party. The little girl turned five years old and had a Harry Potter-themed party. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked chic in a catsuit mere weeks after the birth of her son. She wore the dark blue catsuit with a plunging neckline to the bash, and threw a leather jacket over her sleek ensemble, per the Daily Mail. She accessorized her outfit with dark shades, earrings, and a white shoulder bag that contrasted with the rest of her look. It seems as if the cosmetics mogul has her mojo back as she showed off her stunning look.
Kylie's first postpartum event was in mid-March at the Sunny Vodka launch in Los Angeles, per the Mirror. Her outfit was very different from the form-fitting catsuit she wore to Ayla's birthday party. The billionaire opted for a floor-length fuzzy duster coat in a soft green color, and sparkly silver shoes. For that occasion, Kylie wore her hair in loose waves. One thing's for sure, whether she's wearing skintight catsuits or delightfully frothy outfits, Kylie knows how to flaunt her unique style and still look gorgeous.