Channing Tatum Is Switching Up His Waxing Routine For Magic Mike 3

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are currently promoting their new movie "The Lost City." They appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," and she had high praise for Tatum's dedication to his fitness regimen. She said, per People, that Tatum was "really disciplined" and had "incredible willpower." Tatum reminded James Corden and Bullock that he was in "heavy rehearsals" for "Magic Mike 3," hence his current physique. Nevertheless, Corden quipped that hugging Tatum felt like "hugging a tree." Tatum pointed out he had to push himself because he was exposing himself to the world. That's something that "Magic Mike" fans know all about.

In November 2021, Tatum revealed there would be another installment in the popular "Magic Mike" franchise. He took to Instagram and shared the cover page of the new movie's script that reveals it was written by Reid Carolin and that director Steven Soderbergh will sit at the helm. Tatum also told People that he wants the movie to feature "the Super Bowl of stripping." He said, "I want to have professional dancers [from all over], Russian ballet dancers, I want to go for it and create a completely new genre of this form."

Tatum also revealed that the ballet dancers were not the only significant change in "Magic Mike's Last Dance."