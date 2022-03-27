Channing Tatum Is Switching Up His Waxing Routine For Magic Mike 3
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are currently promoting their new movie "The Lost City." They appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," and she had high praise for Tatum's dedication to his fitness regimen. She said, per People, that Tatum was "really disciplined" and had "incredible willpower." Tatum reminded James Corden and Bullock that he was in "heavy rehearsals" for "Magic Mike 3," hence his current physique. Nevertheless, Corden quipped that hugging Tatum felt like "hugging a tree." Tatum pointed out he had to push himself because he was exposing himself to the world. That's something that "Magic Mike" fans know all about.
In November 2021, Tatum revealed there would be another installment in the popular "Magic Mike" franchise. He took to Instagram and shared the cover page of the new movie's script that reveals it was written by Reid Carolin and that director Steven Soderbergh will sit at the helm. Tatum also told People that he wants the movie to feature "the Super Bowl of stripping." He said, "I want to have professional dancers [from all over], Russian ballet dancers, I want to go for it and create a completely new genre of this form."
Tatum also revealed that the ballet dancers were not the only significant change in "Magic Mike's Last Dance."
Channing Tatum kept his promise to himself
"Magic Mike" fans have come to appreciate the smooth, tanned, and muscled bodies of the various characters in the franchise. Channing Tatum is filming "Magic Mike 3" and revealed that his character Mike Lane's looks come at a premium. He told Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, "You have to starve yourself." The actor also recently admitted to Ellen DeGeneres (via People) that "it takes a lot longer to get in shape now."
Back in 2014, while preparing to shoot "Magic Mike XXL," Tatum told Esquire about "the stripper's diet" that consisted of a half of chicken breast and water. And in 2012, after the release of the first movie, the "21 Jump Street" actor dished, per People, that he followed a restrictive diet, used self-tanner regularly, and waxed his legs. At the time he told the outlet, "It [waxing] was the most painful thing I'll ever do." He also vowed, "It's something I'll never do again." However, in the second movie, Tatum did all of the above as well.
In March 2022, Tatum dished to DeGeneres that there will be a significant change in this movie. He divulged, "I'm not going to do waxing this time." As for why, he continued to explain, "We're going to change with the times. You don't need to be naked, you don't need to look like a Chinese crested hairless cat or something to be sexy anymore." It's one decade later, and Tatum's finally keeping the promise he made to himself.