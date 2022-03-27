Will President Zelenskyy Appear At The Oscars?

Actor and activist icon Sean Penn has ignited wild speculation about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy making a video appearance at the Oscars on March 27. In a March 26 interview with CNN, the two-time Oscar winner asked for a boycott and promised to "smelt [my Oscars] in public" if the Ukrainian leader wasn't given the platform (per Vanity Fair). "There is nothing greater that the Academy Awards could do than to give [Zelenskyy] an opportunity to talk to all of us," Penn proclaimed. The "Tree of Life" star was famously in the midst of filming a documentary about Russia's invasion of Ukraine when the first attacks began on February 24.

Others have echoed Penn's sentiment. Oscars co-host Amy Schumer said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she "wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape ... I am not afraid to go there, but it's not me producing the Oscars" (via ET Canada). Some Twitter users vouched for Zelenskyy's appearance as well, with one tweeting, "It's an opportunity for Zelinsky [sic] to reach a very large audience if you consider all the media outlets who will be covering it."

So, what is the update on the potentially historic Oscars moment?