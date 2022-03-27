The Real Reason Lady Gaga Showed Up Late To The Oscars

Although Lady Gaga is already an Oscar winner for her musical talents, many fans were disappointed when the star did not receive a best actress nomination for her work in "House of Gucci." Gaga supporters thought she was a shoe-in for the nomination, as her method acting skills seemed to make her a worthy candidate. "I really wanted to do a good job and staying in character for me was essential," she told Stephen Colbert about transforming into Patrizia Reggiani by keeping up her Italian accent.

However, Gaga was snubbed for the Oscar nomination despite being recognized by SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, according to the New York Post. "It was a shock and a surprise," Gaga's "House of Gucci" co-star Jared Leto told Variety of her snub. "By the way, she should get an invite to every Oscars, just to have her there."

Already disappointed by her snub, fans were let down when Gaga didn't arrive to the Oscars red carpet to add another iconic fashion moment to her awards show repertoire. While Gaga's absence left fans confused, it turns out the superstar just showed up late to attend another event before the big night.