The Oscars' Moment Of Silence Left Fans Unimpressed
While Volodymyr Zelenskyy didn't make a cameo at the 2022 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences thought a musical performance — followed by a moment of silence — would suffice. To acknowledge the hardships faced by Ukrainian citizens under Russian attack, Reba McEntire performed her song, "Somehow You Do," from the 2020 film "Four Good Days." The film's star, Ukrainian-born actor Mila Kunis, introduced McEntire with her own solemn tribute, saying of Ukrainian people, "In such devastation, it's impossible not to be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness."
It was what followed McEntire, however, that caused the Internet's eyes to roll. The screen presented a prewritten message reading, per The Hollywood Reporter, "We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders. While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more."
Apparently, if the online reaction is any indication, a lot of viewers felt that the statement fell short.
Reactions to the Oscars' moment of silence were quite vocal
Rarely does a moment of social commentary at the Oscars go over too smoothly. Oscars 2022 was no exception. The ceremony's "moment of silence" calling on all to donate and raise awareness for survivors of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was picked to pieces by Twitter users. One complained about the selectivity of the Oscars' focus on sociopolitical issues, writing, "thinking of all the countries who experienced invasions and imperialism — often involving, if not led by, the U.S. — that didn't warrant a moment of silence from the #oscars." Another lightheartedly mocked the gesture by quipping, "The #Oscars would like to take a brief moment of silence to recognize Flash entering the speed force" — referencing a surprising fan-voted award.
Yet another viewer noted the Coinbase.com commercial immediately following the respectful moment, criticizing that it was anything but. "The crypto ad after the moment of silence (which didn't have a shot of the audience being silent?!?) was really gross," he wrote. Even a much more appreciative comment noted a flaw in the Oscars' support for Ukraine, writing, "Appreciate the #Oscars taking a moment to acknowledge #Ukraine️ but a moment of silence doesn't accommodate our blind friends and family. #equity #wecandobetter."