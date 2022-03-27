The Oscars' Moment Of Silence Left Fans Unimpressed

While Volodymyr Zelenskyy didn't make a cameo at the 2022 Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences thought a musical performance — followed by a moment of silence — would suffice. To acknowledge the hardships faced by Ukrainian citizens under Russian attack, Reba McEntire performed her song, "Somehow You Do," from the 2020 film "Four Good Days." The film's star, Ukrainian-born actor Mila Kunis, introduced McEntire with her own solemn tribute, saying of Ukrainian people, "In such devastation, it's impossible not to be moved by their resilience. One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness."

It was what followed McEntire, however, that caused the Internet's eyes to roll. The screen presented a prewritten message reading, per The Hollywood Reporter, "We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders. While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more."

Apparently, if the online reaction is any indication, a lot of viewers felt that the statement fell short.