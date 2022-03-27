Fans Have A Lot To Say About Megan Thee Stallion At The Oscars

Megan Thee Stallion looked absolutely stunning on the Oscars' red carpet on March 27. Megan donned a gorgeous pale blue dress that showed off her famous curves and her hair was styled in a classy low bun. According to Harper's Bazaar, the dress was designed by Gaurav Gupta, an Indian designer.

The "Sweetest Pie" artist was at the Academy Awards to perform with the cast of Disney's "Encanto." The movie's breakout hit, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," was the longest-running song from a Disney movie to hold the #1 spot on the Billboard charts. Although it was not nominated for an Oscar, the song's popularity was sure to draw in viewers who wanted to see the song performed live on stage for the first time. The number was originally sung by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz.

Megan joined the crew for the Oscars performance and added her very own verse for a remix. But it seems like no one at home was expecting to see her, and some were actually upset.