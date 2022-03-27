Fans Have A Lot To Say About Megan Thee Stallion At The Oscars
Megan Thee Stallion looked absolutely stunning on the Oscars' red carpet on March 27. Megan donned a gorgeous pale blue dress that showed off her famous curves and her hair was styled in a classy low bun. According to Harper's Bazaar, the dress was designed by Gaurav Gupta, an Indian designer.
The "Sweetest Pie" artist was at the Academy Awards to perform with the cast of Disney's "Encanto." The movie's breakout hit, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," was the longest-running song from a Disney movie to hold the #1 spot on the Billboard charts. Although it was not nominated for an Oscar, the song's popularity was sure to draw in viewers who wanted to see the song performed live on stage for the first time. The number was originally sung by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, and Stephanie Beatriz.
Megan joined the crew for the Oscars performance and added her very own verse for a remix. But it seems like no one at home was expecting to see her, and some were actually upset.
Fans were confused by Megan thee Stallion's additional verse
For the live Oscar performance, Megan thee Stallion wore a sparkly, yellow, flamenco-inspired dress with her same hairstyle from the red carpet. Her verse began, "Every day all the kids wanna hear is Bruno/Bruno this, Bruno that/It's the new Let It Go." The rest of Megan's addition to the song talked about the glitz and glamor of Oscars night, which seemed to turn some viewers off from the new lyrics.
When responding to someone who was complaining about how late the kid's song came on in the late-night program, one viewer wrote: "Can't forget the completely unacceptable addition of Megan thee stallion rapping and the lyrics changing after the first verse to be about how great the Oscars are?!" Another user also wrote: "[C]ompletely unnecessary addition of megan thee stallion to that encanto song, can we actually just hear our hispanic/latino/x artists do a full song plz thnx."
Clearly, at least for some viewers, the Oscars may have missed the mark with this new version of the fan-favorite song.