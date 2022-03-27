The Unexpected Oscars Roast Of Harvey Weinstein Had Viewers Absolutely Cracking Up

On March 27, the 94th Academy Awards aired on ABC. The award show was still a bit different this year, due to the required protocols in place in response to the global pandemic, but the show was closer to previous broadcasts than those that aired in 2020 and 2021. Most notably, instead of having no hosts, which has been the norm for the past couple of Oscars, the Academy Awards enlisted the talents of three incredible actors to be the night's emcees: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. The three women shared the hosting duties fairly equitably, with the group of them performing the opening monologue, and then segueing to different segments performed by each individual.

While Schumer's and Hall's solo hosting bits were hilarious in their own right, Sykes' turn had one joke that had many viewers cracking up. For her bit, Sykes headed to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which recently opened in Los Angeles, for a tour. And that's when the hilarity ensued.