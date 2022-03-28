The Scary Reason Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Was Hospitalized

"Teen Mom 2" alum Jenelle Evans is no stranger to the public eye. Jenelle made her reality television debut on the second season of MTV's "16 and Pregnant," and was later cast on the network's spinoff series. Jenelle's episode detailed the teen's tumultuous relationship with her mom Barb, as well as her pregnancy with first child Jace in 2009.

However, Jenelle's time as a reality star has been filled with legal woes. Jenelle split from Jace's father, Andrew Lewis, following his arrest. The North Carolina native's next relationship with then-boyfriend Kieffer Delp would lead to her first arrest. Jenelle would ultimately plead guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and be sentenced to 12 months probation. Unfortunately, however, Jenelle's problems did not end there as the reality star would later find herself in a world of trouble that included further arrests, a public fight, and her children being removed from her custody.

Jenelle continues to make headlines, but is seemingly living a much calmer life these days (minus the 2019 incident where she alleged her husband David shot their family dog). The mother of three has even started her own podcast and regularly updates fans via her social media accounts. However, fans grew concerned when Jenelle posted a cryptic message revealing she was hospitalized.