Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Makes Wild New Claims Against MTV

Jenelle Evans had a rocky relationship with the "Teen Mom" franchise and MTV over the years. She was cast on the hit TV show, "16 and Pregnant," when Season 2 premiered in February 2010. The audience loved the drama her family brought forth, and she was invited to join the cast of "Teen Mom 2." From then on, MTV captured almost every fight, eyebrow-raising situation, and hardship Jenelle went through while navigating growing up as a teen mother. Unfortunately, Jenelle took offense to how she was portrayed and even tweeted about it back in 2016. "I'm pretty convinced @MTV constantly wants to make me look like [the] most horrible mother ever. Doesn't show a damn positive thing for my story," she wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In August 2020, after MTV severed its relationship with Jenelle, The Sun reported that the reality star surprisingly had the case of the old nostalgia blues for her old TV network. When asked by a fan if she missed MTV's crew, she replied on her Instagram Story, saying, "This is why I feel lost."

Now it seems like there might have been a slight change of heart for Jenelle regarding MTV. On October 14, Jenelle went on a Twitter rant to clap back at some critics coming after her family, and to clear up some lies that according to her, MTV and her mom encouraged.