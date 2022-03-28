How Diddy Is Now Involved In Chris Rock And Will Smith's Feud

Will Smith made history for two rather opposing reasons during the 2022 Oscars. First off, the former "Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air" star became the first person ever to seemingly slap one of the presenters on the prestigious award show's stage, a video of which The Guardian shared on YouTube. Just minutes after Smith smacked Chris Rock for making a "G.I. Jane" joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, he became only the fifth Black man to win a best actor Oscar for "King Richard." He joined Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, and Forest Whitaker, according to USA Today.

After the aggression, Smith was consoled by some of his fellow actors, including Washington, Tyler Perry, and Bradley Cooper, Us Weekly reported. During his acceptance speech, Smith revealed how his interaction with Washington went down. "Denzel said to me, 'Be careful. At your highest moment, that's when the devil comes for you,'" Smith said, according to Us Weekly.

But those weren't the only famous faces to become embroiled in the matter. When Diddy took the stage to honor the 50th anniversary of "The Godfather," he offered to serve as mediator of the kerfuffle. "OK, Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family at the Gold Party, OK? But right now we are moving on with love. Everybody make some noise!" the rapper said, according to Us Weekly. Was Diddy successful in his plight?