The Controversial Figure Howard Stern Just Compared Will Smith To

The 2022 Academy Awards were mired in controversy after Will Smith took offense to a joke Chris Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, and slapped the comedian in the face. Once he returned to his seat, Will continued to berate Rock. "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth," he screamed (via Us Weekly).

That slap sparked passionate reactions from both fans and celebrities. Famed comedy director, Judd Apatow, denounced the slap. "He could have killed (Rock). That's pure out of control rage and violence," Apatow wrote in a since-deleted tweet (via NBC News). "#WillSmith says he wants to be a vessel for love. Love is not violent. Love is not what was displayed on a global stage tonight," Maria Shriver tweeted in response to the altercation. Comedian Kathy Griffin agreed that the "King Richard" star was out of line, and worried his response could spawn copycats. "Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters," Griffin wrote.

Will's slap of Rock sparked a divisive response, as several celebrities defended the actor's outburst. "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me," Tiffany Haddish told People. "It made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives," Haddish added. Meanwhile, Howard Stern was among those that condemned Will's actions, and he compared the actor to a polarizing figure.