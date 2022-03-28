What Was Serena Williams' Reaction To Will Smith's Slap?

The night of March 27, 2022, will remain vivid in Will Smith's mind for a long time to come. Not only did it mark the day he won his first Oscar for portraying Serena and Venus Williams's father in "King Richard," but it also marked the infamous moment Smith slapped Chris Rock in front of his peers and the millions of viewers who tuned in to watch the 2022 Oscars. The jaw-dropping moment happened when Rock compared Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to "G.I. Jane." Jada, who has experienced hair loss as a consequence of alopecia, was not amused, evidenced by her vigorous eye-roll following the joke, The Mirror noted.

The incident has divided Hollywood — and the nation. Some celebs have stood by Smith's right to defend his family while others believe physical violence is simply unacceptable. Nicki Minaj was among the former. The singer noted on Twitter that Rock should have known better than to make a joke about Jada's well-known struggle with the autoimmune disease: "You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man's soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a 'little joke' at her expense." Rosie O'Donnell, on the other hand, sided with Rock, arguing Will's actions amounted to "a sad display of toxic masculinity from a narcissistic madman." Serena, who was at the event, also reacted to Will's stunning smack — but she was a lot less verbal.