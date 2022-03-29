Will Smith's Ex-Wife Didn't Miss Out On His Oscars Action

Will Smith drew plenty of attention at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27. The Oscar-winning actor made headlines when he slapped comedian Chris Rock as the latter presented the Best Documentary award, per The New York Times. The act of violence came after Rock made a joke in relation to Jada Pinkett Smith's short hair, which she wears cropped due to alopecia. The comedian's specific words were, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?" After taking to the stage to slap Rock, Smith shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth!"

Following the incident, The Academy condemned the "Aladdin" actor's actions on Twitter, writing, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form." It was later announced that there would be a formal inquiry into Smith's behavior. While Smith did not show remorse toward Rock as he accepted his Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard," he issued an apology later via Instagram on March 28. In his message, he wrote, "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable ... I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong." Smith added, "I am a work in progress."

The public has since been torn on whether or not Smith should be excused for his behavior. Many have taken to social media to express their opinions, including Smith's ex, Sheree Zampino.