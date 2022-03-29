Will Smith's Ex-Wife Didn't Miss Out On His Oscars Action
Will Smith drew plenty of attention at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27. The Oscar-winning actor made headlines when he slapped comedian Chris Rock as the latter presented the Best Documentary award, per The New York Times. The act of violence came after Rock made a joke in relation to Jada Pinkett Smith's short hair, which she wears cropped due to alopecia. The comedian's specific words were, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?" After taking to the stage to slap Rock, Smith shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth!"
Following the incident, The Academy condemned the "Aladdin" actor's actions on Twitter, writing, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form." It was later announced that there would be a formal inquiry into Smith's behavior. While Smith did not show remorse toward Rock as he accepted his Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard," he issued an apology later via Instagram on March 28. In his message, he wrote, "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable ... I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong." Smith added, "I am a work in progress."
The public has since been torn on whether or not Smith should be excused for his behavior. Many have taken to social media to express their opinions, including Smith's ex, Sheree Zampino.
Sheree Zampino congratulated Will Smith on Instagram
Will Smith and ex-wife Sheree Zampino met up at the 2022 Oscars on March 27, as evidenced by a photo "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star posted to her Instagram. In the snap, the duo flashed huge smiles as they posed together with Smith's arm wrapped around Zampino's shoulder. The reality television personality proudly held the "King Richard" actor's Oscar statue in both hands. In the accompanying caption, Zampino wrote, "Epic Night! Congratulations again – when 1 wins we all win!"
In the comments section, many of Zampino's social media followers couldn't get onboard with the "Hollywood Exes" star's apparent acceptance of Smith's actions earlier in the night. Although she didn't specifically condone him slapping Chris Rock, Zampino's followers appeared to read between the lines. Some of her followers wrote that Zampino should be ashamed of her ex. One penned, "Lol it was definitely EPIC. Need a speech about not condoning violence," while another commented, "He [could've] gotten his point across by staying in his seat and yelling what he did."
Although it's heartwarming to see that Zampino and Smith have been able to reconcile after divorcing in 1995, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed on her Facebook Watch talk show, "Red Table Talk," that it wasn't always easy for her. After calling her relationship with Zampino a "process," she added, "When I think about our relationship now, there's a real sisterhood there, but it took 20 some years."