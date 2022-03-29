The Awkward Encounter Tiffany Haddish Had With A Reporter On The Oscars Red Carpet

The 94th annual Academy Awards was definitely a night no one will soon forget. Some of the biggest actors and celebrities had a front seat to the madness that occurred onstage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, per The Hollywood Reporter. But that wasn't all. Tiffany Haddish had her own run-in on the red carpet, as well.

Millions of viewers, including everyone in attendance, were shocked when Will Smith walked up to Chris Rock and slapped him across the face on national television, per People. The altercation happened after the comedian cracked a joke in regard to Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya." Seconds later, the "I am Legend" actor seemingly walked onstage and smacked Rock. "Oh wow," the "Top Five" actor said in shock. "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me," to which the "Fresh Prince" actor responded, "Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth!"

And it appears Smith wasn't the only celebrity who had to put someone in check. Haddish also had to address someone after she was asked a very strange question.