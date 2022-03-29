The Real Reason Chrissy Teigen Had Her Best Oscars Afterparty Yet
From the red carpet to the blue carpet! Following the Oscars, stars celebrated at the Vanity Fair afterparty all night long, including Chrissy Teigen, who took home a big award — but it wasn't an Academy Award.
The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty is the premiere afterparty, as it's one of the most elite private parties, welcoming stars from every walk of life. For more than 25 years, Oscar-winners and nominees have joined the "who's who" of Hollywood for the "intimate affair," per Vanity Fair. And this year was no different. With the event finally back in person following the height of the pandemic, stars ranging from Sophie Turner and Addison Rae, to the controversial Will Smith and Chrissy Teigen, attended the event, gossiping and dancing at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, per Vogue.
Yet, while the intimate details of the Vanity Fair afterparty are kept under wraps from outsiders, luckily for us, Teigen didn't shy away from at least revealing to fans why this year's afterparty was her best one yet.
Chrissy Teigen celebrated her first sober award season
Sparkling on the blue carpet in a silver, one-shoulder ensemble, Chrissy Teigen stole the show in her dramatic gown. And now, according to Teigen, she will remember the show, too, as she just celebrated a major milestone in her sobriety journey.
Taking to social media following the Oscars party, Teigen announced this was her first sober award season. "Sober Vanity Fair is the best one I've been to. The conversation that I'll actually remember HOOOOOOO boy!!!" she tweeted. Then, showcasing her look on Instagram, Teigen started her caption by simply honoring her first booze-free award season before her thanking her glam squad.
Teigen, who is now eight months sober, has been candid about her former struggles with drinking. Speaking with Cosmopolitan in 2017, she revealed how one glass of wine while getting ready carried over to drinking at the award show and then continued into the afterparties. "I felt bad for making an a** of myself to people that I really respected. You feel horrible," she said at the time. But now, Teigen's sobriety journey has even inspired her husband John Legend, who said he has been trying to drink in moderation, per People. Now, as both Teigen and Legend celebrate their journeys, one can only hope they will let fans in on those conversations they now remember from the afterparty. (We can only imagine how many conversations featured Will Smith slapping Chris Rock!)