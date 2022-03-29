The Real Reason Chrissy Teigen Had Her Best Oscars Afterparty Yet

From the red carpet to the blue carpet! Following the Oscars, stars celebrated at the Vanity Fair afterparty all night long, including Chrissy Teigen, who took home a big award — but it wasn't an Academy Award.

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty is the premiere afterparty, as it's one of the most elite private parties, welcoming stars from every walk of life. For more than 25 years, Oscar-winners and nominees have joined the "who's who" of Hollywood for the "intimate affair," per Vanity Fair. And this year was no different. With the event finally back in person following the height of the pandemic, stars ranging from Sophie Turner and Addison Rae, to the controversial Will Smith and Chrissy Teigen, attended the event, gossiping and dancing at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, per Vogue.

Yet, while the intimate details of the Vanity Fair afterparty are kept under wraps from outsiders, luckily for us, Teigen didn't shy away from at least revealing to fans why this year's afterparty was her best one yet.