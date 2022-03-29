Julia Fox's Latest Wild Outfit Sure Has People Talking
While it may seem like Kanye "Ye" West has certainly moved on from Julia Fox, both critics and fans alike haven't. The "Uncut Gems" star is still hitting all the major fashion shows around the globe and of course, talking about her short-lived relationship with the rapper. In fact, Fox has made some curious claims as to why her romance with Ye was so public by saying he insisted wanted them in the headlines 24/7. Fox also suggested that she's preparing to write a book about their six weeks together. "Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out," she said in a now-deleted statement, per XXL.
If that weren't enough, it seems like Fox definitely wants to make headlines with her fashion choices, which also includes an eye-catching dress she wore on Oscars night. In fact, her look managed to turn so many heads that people are still talking about it.
Julia Fox's latest red carpet look is turning heads
Julia Fox got a lot of attention at the Vanity Fair's Oscars party for wearing a Han Kjøbenhavn creation, according to People. The floor-length gown featured a skeletal hand that was wrapped around her neck. Needless to say, it didn't take very long for Twitter to do its thing and weigh in on Fox's latest red carpet creation. One comment said, "Let's talk about how Julia Fox new era hasn't been up to three months. And she has given us Halloween inspo for every budget." Another tweeter wrote, "I wanna put Bjork and Julia Fox in a room together and see what happens." If that weren't enough, Twitter also had words to share about Fox's makeup. One critic said, "Julia Fox is trying to make bad makeup happen sooo bad and it's not happening.... I am rooting for her tho cause my eyeliner technique isn't getting any better."
That said, Fox told Variety in an interview that she doesn't feel any pressure when it comes to picking out the right outfit for the right time. She said, "Honestly, it comes so natural to me ... I don't wanna sound like, cocky or anything, but it really feels natural, and I feel like maybe that means something, that I'm so unfazed."