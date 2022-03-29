Julia Fox's Latest Wild Outfit Sure Has People Talking

While it may seem like Kanye "Ye" West has certainly moved on from Julia Fox, both critics and fans alike haven't. The "Uncut Gems" star is still hitting all the major fashion shows around the globe and of course, talking about her short-lived relationship with the rapper. In fact, Fox has made some curious claims as to why her romance with Ye was so public by saying he insisted wanted them in the headlines 24/7. Fox also suggested that she's preparing to write a book about their six weeks together. "Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out," she said in a now-deleted statement, per XXL.

If that weren't enough, it seems like Fox definitely wants to make headlines with her fashion choices, which also includes an eye-catching dress she wore on Oscars night. In fact, her look managed to turn so many heads that people are still talking about it.