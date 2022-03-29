Ricky Gervais Can't Help But Get Involved In Will Smith's Oscars Controversy

If there's one thing the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at the Oscars has taught us, it's that sometimes an ill-timed or poorly-conceived joke can land you in hot water. And despite hosting the Golden Globes five times, and absolutely slaughtering the celebrity audience with his merciless roasts, Ricky Gervais doesn't care who he offends. He told TODAY back in 2016, "I think offense is taken, not given. If you don't let yourself be offended, you're not offended. Some people are offended by quality; some people are offended by mixed marriage; some people are offended by homosexuality. What are we meant to do, stop all those things because someone's offended? No."

While hosting the 2020 Golden Globes, he sneered directly to the roomful of celebs, "Let's have a laugh at your expense, shall we? Remember they're just jokes. We're all gonna die soon, and there's no sequel." With Gervais' stance on shocking comedy made clear, perhaps that's why the comedian thought he'd double-down on that sentiment and jump into the Smith-Rock nightmare while the water was warm. "The Office" creator and star retweeted a clip from his famous U.K. show (that spawned the wildly successful U.S. spinoff), and we're pretty sure it's a direct dig at the Smith household.