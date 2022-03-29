Lady Gaga's Interaction With Caitlyn Jenner Could Not Be More Awkward
"A Star Is Born" actor Lady Gaga wore not only one, but two jaw-dropping outfits to celebrate the 2022 Oscars. At Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, Gaga was glammed out in a cream tulle dress, notes Elle. Although the "House of Gucci" star was snubbed for a best actress nomination, she did get land the spot as the final presenter of the night. Completely changing her outfit before going onstage at the show, the "Shallow" singer stunned viewers, presenting in a black sparkly suit. Gaga also chose to walk the red carpet with three dates. She appeared alongside David Furnish, John's husband. Furnish and John's children were also present holding Gaga's hand, as they're the her godchildren, reports Cosmopolitan.
But not everything went as smoothly on the red carpet that night. A topic of conversation as been an awkward interaction between Gaga and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Caitlyn Jenner. Some have theorized the conversation was just quick, but others think Gaga might was giving Jenner the cold shoulder. The Daily Mail notes the two's differences in politics could have made Gaga repulse at the opportunity to chat, as she's a known Democrat and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, while Jenner is an outspoken Republican and "traditionalist."
Let's take a look at their awkward encounter that has people convinced the "Rain On Me" singer didn't want anything to do with the transgender Olympic gold medalist.
Lady Gaga brushes off talking to Caitlyn Jenner on the red carpet
A random encounter between Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner at the 2022 Oscars viewing party on March 27 turned out to be rather awkward. It all started when Jenner went up to Gaga and asked, "Are you spending time around Malibu anymore?" That's when Gaga gave a short and sweet, "Yes," back, in which she appeared mostly serious in the face. Escalating the uncomfortable atmosphere, Jenner tried to go into a deeper conversation by questioning the "Bad Romance" singer about her local coffee endeavors. Jenner told Gaga, "I haven't seen you at the Starbucks in a while," to which the singer responded, "Well, I've — I've switched baristas." The exchange then ended when Gaga shifted back to her team.
To many fans, it seemed that Jenner seemingly didn't get the vibe Gaga wasn't interested in conversing with her. "Calling it now — 'I've switched baristas' is the new 'I don't know her,'" one tweeter wrote. Another wrote, "Choosing to believe Gaga changed her Starbucks location to avoid Caitlyn Jenner." Indeed, that seemed to be the consensus among many on Twitter. One user — an apparent barista — tweeted, "As a victim of serving Caitlyn Jenner her coffee, I don't blame gaga."
Time will tell if Gaga and Jenner will bond over coffee in the future. Until then, we'll enjoy this cup of hot tea.