Lady Gaga's Interaction With Caitlyn Jenner Could Not Be More Awkward

"A Star Is Born" actor Lady Gaga wore not only one, but two jaw-dropping outfits to celebrate the 2022 Oscars. At Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, Gaga was glammed out in a cream tulle dress, notes Elle. Although the "House of Gucci" star was snubbed for a best actress nomination, she did get land the spot as the final presenter of the night. Completely changing her outfit before going onstage at the show, the "Shallow" singer stunned viewers, presenting in a black sparkly suit. Gaga also chose to walk the red carpet with three dates. She appeared alongside David Furnish, John's husband. Furnish and John's children were also present holding Gaga's hand, as they're the her godchildren, reports Cosmopolitan.

But not everything went as smoothly on the red carpet that night. A topic of conversation as been an awkward interaction between Gaga and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Caitlyn Jenner. Some have theorized the conversation was just quick, but others think Gaga might was giving Jenner the cold shoulder. The Daily Mail notes the two's differences in politics could have made Gaga repulse at the opportunity to chat, as she's a known Democrat and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, while Jenner is an outspoken Republican and "traditionalist."

Let's take a look at their awkward encounter that has people convinced the "Rain On Me" singer didn't want anything to do with the transgender Olympic gold medalist.