Richard Williams' Divorce Takes A Chaotic Turn

Richard Williams' life has become a topic of conversation following the release of the 2021 film, "King Richard," executive produced by Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The movie, which sees Will Smith in the title role, follows Richard as he works relentlessly to coach his two daughters, who would later become tennis legends.

Richard married Venus and Serena's mother, Oracene "Brandy" Price, in 1980 after his previous relationship failed, according to The U.S. Sun. At the time, he had already fathered five children, while Price shared three children whom she had with her late husband. Within months, Richard and Price were welcoming their first child (Venus) together and had their second (Serena) the following year.

Sadly, Richard's relationship with Price ended in 2002 when she filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" (per Hollywood Life). Following his split from Price, Richard married Lakeisha Williams in 2010. However, the marriage would soon fall into turmoil as Richard filed for divorce from Lakiesha seven years later. Now, the couple's relationship has taken an even more drastic turn.