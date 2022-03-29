The Adorable Princess Charlotte Moment You Missed During Prince Philip's Memorial

Princess Charlotte is so cute 😭 glad she’s not overwhelmed by the amount of cameras around and just having fun with it #DukeandDuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/SS5g3SMeeX

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought surprise guests, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to their great-grandfather's memorial service at Westminster Abbey. In the history of the royal family, funerals have always been difficult events to navigate because of the public's watchful eye. But before Prince Philip's memorial service, lip readers caught Kate ensuring Charlotte that she did not have to put on a sad face. "You can smile," Kate told the 6-year-old (via the Daily Mail).

And later during the service, Charlotte caught herself on one of the screens that were being used to show the live broadcast of the service. In a video shared to Twitter, you can see Charlotte's eyes dart up to the screen then quickly back to the front of the church. As she realizes she is on camera, she adjusts her posture and gives a slight grimace of embarrassment.

The Twitterverse was quick to comment on Charlotte's awkward moment. "Absolutely precious!!" one fan tweeted. "I think it looks like she had a hiccup and then got a bit embarrassed," another user analyzed, calling her "a sweetheart" in the process.