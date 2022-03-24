Everything We Know About Prince Philip's Memorial Service
It has been almost a year since the Duke of Edinburgh, and Queen Elizabeth's husband for 73 years, Prince Philip died at the age of 99. Philip's funeral on April 17, 2021 was attended by all of the senior members of the royal family, including the Duke of Cornwall and first in line to the throne, Prince Charles; the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William; and yes, even the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. The funeral was an emotional ceremony for the famously stoic Firm, with Queen Elizabeth even wiping away a tear during the service, per Us Weekly.
A few days after the service, Her Majesty released a statement thanking the outpouring of grief and condolences she and her family received during the difficult time, per People. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," she said.
Now, the royal family is gearing up for another event to commemorate the late Duke of Edinburgh and his years of service to the Commonwealth. On March 29, the family will hold a memorial service, which they're calling a "Service of Thanksgiving," but don't let that title confuse you. There will be no turkeys in attendance.
Which royal family members will be in attendance?
While the service to commemorate the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is called a "Thanksgiving," it isn't related to the North American holiday. The service is described as an opportunity to "give thanks for The Duke of Edinburgh's dedication to family, nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces," per the Daily Mail.
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla, will be there alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Sophie. The queen's attendance currently is in flux, as she has had a series of health scares of late, including contracting COVID-19. A source close to the palace has told the Daily Mail that Elizabeth "hopes to attend." However, USA Today confirmed that the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will not be attending the service amid his ongoing legal battle against the U.K. Home Office over the lack of Metropolitan Police protection when he and wife Meghan Markle travel to the U.K.
Interestingly enough, beleaguered wayward son Prince Andrew confirmed he will attend the March 29 service, despite his high profile for his alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's underage sex-trafficking ring, which resulted in the queen stripping her son of all his titles and war designations. (Andrew previously denied the allegations against him and recently settled his sexual assault lawsuit out of court.)