Everything We Know About Prince Philip's Memorial Service

It has been almost a year since the Duke of Edinburgh, and Queen Elizabeth's husband for 73 years, Prince Philip died at the age of 99. Philip's funeral on April 17, 2021 was attended by all of the senior members of the royal family, including the Duke of Cornwall and first in line to the throne, Prince Charles; the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William; and yes, even the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. The funeral was an emotional ceremony for the famously stoic Firm, with Queen Elizabeth even wiping away a tear during the service, per Us Weekly.

A few days after the service, Her Majesty released a statement thanking the outpouring of grief and condolences she and her family received during the difficult time, per People. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," she said.

Now, the royal family is gearing up for another event to commemorate the late Duke of Edinburgh and his years of service to the Commonwealth. On March 29, the family will hold a memorial service, which they're calling a "Service of Thanksgiving," but don't let that title confuse you. There will be no turkeys in attendance.