Foo Fighters Share Tour Update Following Taylor Hawkins' Tragic Death
The March 25 death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is still being felt by friends and fans alike. Despite first responders being called to his Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, Hawkins died at age 50 after complaints of chest pains, per People. While the drummer's cause of death is still under investigation, preliminary results from a toxicology test showed the drummer had 10 different substances, including marijuana and opioids, in his body when he died, per Newsweek.
With Hawkins in Colombia for the Foo Fighters' South American tour, the band was originally scheduled to perform at the April 3 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, per People, as well as head to Brazil on the next leg of their tour (per the New York Post). With the Daily Mail reporting that Dave Grohl returned to LAX on March 26, tear-stricken and hugging his manager, fans are left to wonder, "What now?" for the Foo Fighters' remaining tour dates.
The Foo Fighters have the most supportive fanbase
The show won't go on for the Foo Fighters. Canceling their South American tour after drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, the band announced the news in a March 29 tweet with "great sadness." They called Hawkins' death a "staggering loss," adding, "let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together." The band also apologized for any "disappointment" fans may be feeling.
The Foo Fighters' fans were more than understanding. Even prior to the news, fans anticipating this possibility reassured the musicians that they won't be mad. "It's ok to cancel the tour @foofighters," one fan wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "There is not a person alive in this world that would be upset about this. We understand. We support. We grieve. You grieve more than we will ever understand. You be you now. We already have you forever. Much love."
Yet another fan showed the meaning of empathy by tweeting a beautiful offer to the band, writing, "My family of 3 has tix to your May concert in Raleigh, NC." But instead of wanting a refund if the show got canceled, they noted, "We'd like you to put the money toward a #TaylorHawkinsCharity of your choice." If only every fanbase was this wholesome!