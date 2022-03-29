Nick Lachey Sets The Record Straight On His Paparazzi Altercation

Is it just us, or does it seem like Nick Lachey has been famous forever? The singer started with 98 Degrees, but gained even more fame when he married Jessica Simpson. Even though the marriage ended in divorce, there's no doubt those two made beautiful music together. Luckily, Nick found himself his happily-ever-after with Vanessa Minnillo, and the pair shares three children.

It's no secret that Nick and Vanessa are incredibly close, and we can't help but blush when they rave over one another in interviews and on social media. On International Women's Day, Nick made sure to praise his wife and melt hearts. "Happy #InternationalWomensDay to my badass, hard working, beautiful, and multitalented wife, who is the rock of our family. And to all of the other incredible women reading this, just know that as men, we appreciate you!" he wrote on Instagram. Stop, you're making us blush!

But with the glitz and glamour of being a high-profile couple also comes a big following, like paparazzi. When Nick and Vanessa were leaving dinner and walking back to their hotel, a female photographer tried to capture the couple walking together, per TMZ. Nick reportedly noticed someone was taking his picture and walked over to the photographer's car and snatched her phone. The outlet shared that Nick also shouted and gave the middle finger while the paparazzi in her car claimed to smell alcohol on his breath. Now, Nick is giving his side of the story.