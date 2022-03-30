Jesse Williams' Grey's Anatomy Salary Is Way More Than Anyone Expected

If there's one thing we know about the main cast of "Grey's Anatomy," it's that they're making bank. And we mean serious bank. Take main star Ellen Pompeo, for example. The actor has played Dr. Meredith Grey since the iconic ABC medical drama first began in 2005, and her starring role has made her one very rich lady. Pompeo's net worth? Well, that sit's at an eye watering $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, with Forbes claiming in 2020 she earned herself the tidy sum of around $550,000 for every single episode of the show she films. Not bad. Not bad at all.

But it's certainly not just Pompeo who's raking it in from playing a doctor. The star worked alongside actor Jesse Williams on the show for several years, as he took on the role of Dr. Jackson Avery until it was revealed in May 2021 that Williams was leaving the series after an impressive 12 seasons.

The show has brought plenty of attention to Williams' personal life both before and since then, particularly when it comes to his relationship with his former wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. It's been no secret that things haven't exactly been the most cordial between Williams and Drake-Lee in the wake of their 2017 split, and now court documents are not only giving us an insight into their co-parenting arrangements but also the whopping amount Williams actually made from being on the show.