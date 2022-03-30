Karissa Shannon Makes Horrifying Allegation About Becoming Pregnant By Hugh Hefner

In the latest episode of A&E's docuseries "Secrets of Playboy," Karissa and Kristina Shannon discussed their experiences as two of Hugh Hefner's last girlfriends, and said that they were uncomfortable having sex with him because of his age. "We were drunk every night ... Every night — to try to deal with him," Karissa confessed (via People). The twins "vowed" to never have sex with Hefner again after catching an STD. However, Hefner later emotionally threatened them, saying that they needed to have sex with him to prove their love.

The Shannon twins went on to have two more sexual encounters with Hefner, but Karissa was surprised to find out that she actually became pregnant afterwards. "We were about the youngest girlfriends he had had — it was the end of [when I was] 19, I was getting ready to turn 20," she said, noting that she didn't want to keep the baby — because it would mean Hefner having complete control over her. "I felt disgusted with my body," Karissa added. Karissa decided to get a secret abortion, and said that she was forced to film for "The Girls Next Door" right after the procedure. Kristina eventually subbed in as her body double. However, Karissa did not have any regrets, saying she was "happy" to have the abortion.

The twins weren't the only girlfriends who have spoken against Hefner, Holly Madison said that she and others "were all kind of gaslit" into thinking their relationships were normal during their time in the mansion (via Insider).

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).