The Revelations About Hugh Hefner's Behavior At The Playboy Mansion Get More And More Disturbing

Hugh Hefner's Playboy empire is in peril. The late mogul's legacy has been in question ever since his ex-girlfriend Holly Madison released a memoir, "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny," detailing her experiences while living in the famed Playboy Mansion. Madison dated Hefner from 2001 to2008, and much of their relationship was chronicled on "The Girls Next Door," a reality show about Hefner's many girlfriends. According to Madison, life in the mansion was hellish. She even went so far as to compare it to a cult.

"I wasn't sophisticated or really prepared [for life at the mansions]. And kind of got in over my head," she wrote, via BuzzFeed. "I could understand how people thought it was strange. But I guess I wasn't comfortable enough to explain why I thought it would be fun or why I thought it would be a good idea." Hefner was still alive at the time Madison's memoir came out and adamantly denied any of her allegations of abuse. Still, Madison stuck to her story and has spent the last few years openly discussing her time at the mansion, claiming she was plied with drugs and forbidden from moving into the mansion until she slept with Hefner, per Us Weekly.

Hefner died shortly after Madison's memoir was released, but the PLBY organization has been dealing with the fallout ever since. They have even more to worry about now, though, thanks to the release of the A&E series "Secret of Playboy."