Lamar Odom Manages To Make The Will Smith Controversy About His Marriage To Khloe Kardashian

It seems that Lamar Odom is trying every trick in the book to get back into Khloé Kardashian's good graces.

The former basketball player, who had been married to the "The Kardashians" star for four years, has expressed his desire to get back in touch with her. In "Celebrity Big Brother," Lamar confessed that he wasn't a great husband when they were together. "I've never thought about getting married again," he said (via People). "I didn't treat that good woman right." When told to reach out to the reality star, he revealed that he is "going to try my damndest," and even laid out his plan. "I would probably just want to take her to dinner. It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now."

In a previous confession on "Celebrity Big Brother," he also admitted how much he regrets what he had done. When I married Khloé, there [were] just so many things I did wrong when it came to that relationship," he said. "If I could take [it] back, of course, I would take it back." Now, he's relating the whole Will Smith and Chris Rock debacle to what had happened between him and Khloé.