The White House Wants Nothing To Do With Will Smith's Oscar Controversy

In the aftermath following the slap seen 'round the world at the 2022 Oscars, everyone is talking — including some pretty powerful institutions.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the renowned film organization tweeted in a statement following the awards show. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world." Then on the evening of March 28, the Academy released another statement. "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the statement read, per NBC News. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law." Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department also entered the group chat. "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the department told CNN. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," they added.

Still, one all-powerful entity prefers to stay out of the controversy altogether.