The White House Wants Nothing To Do With Will Smith's Oscar Controversy
In the aftermath following the slap seen 'round the world at the 2022 Oscars, everyone is talking — including some pretty powerful institutions.
"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the renowned film organization tweeted in a statement following the awards show. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world." Then on the evening of March 28, the Academy released another statement. "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the statement read, per NBC News. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law." Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department also entered the group chat. "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the department told CNN. "The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," they added.
Still, one all-powerful entity prefers to stay out of the controversy altogether.
President Joe Biden did not watch the 2022 Oscars
The White House is playing Switzerland when it comes to the 2022 Oscars and the Will Smith vs. Chris Rock of it all... but it's not what you think.
As it turns out, President Joe Biden simply hadn't tuned into the
ruckus awards show. Per the New York Post, when asked whether or not the White House condoned the violence at the 2022 Oscars, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield promptly brushed the question off, stating she had no comment to give. "I know the President was not able to watch the Oscars — didn't see it. So I don't have anything — I don't have any official comment from him or from the White House on this." Still, journalist Simon Ateba pressed on. "Do you condemn the violence at the Oscars? Is that something that you condemn?" she asked to which Bedingfield replied, "I don't have a White House comment on that."
Perhaps the White House and Co. simply have bigger fish to fry...