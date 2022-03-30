Eric Church's Strange Reason For Canceling His Concert Lands Him In Hot Water
Houston San Antonio, we have a problem.
On March 30, country singer Eric Church stunned and dismayed many eager Texans when he announced he was canceling his April 2 show in the Lone Star State. "This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans," he penned in a statement on Ticketmaster, per Variety.
Almost immediately, many concertgoers were hit with a case of déjà vu. As you may recall, "Easy on Me" singer Adele broke the hearts of many fans back in January when she announced she was canceling her Las Vegas show — only one day before the event was set to take place. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it be good enough for you," Adele tearfully revealed in a video posted to her Instagram account. "I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute," she continued "We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [here]," she continued.
But why exactly is Church willing to mess with Texas? The answer just might surprise you...
Eric Church is mad for march madness
"Guys Like Me" crooner Eric Church is going to the Final Four, y'all!
"This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream," he revealed to his ticket holders per Variety. According to Church, he will be trading his place on stage for one in the stands so he can "have this moment with my family and sports community." He added, "It's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. Woody Durham always said, 'Go where you go and do what you do.' [T]hanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels," he concluded.
As one can imagine, however, the backlash has been swift following the country star's announcement. "If Eric Church really believed in the Tar Heels, he would have never scheduled a show during the Final Four to begin with," one user tweeted. Still, not everyone was fighting mad. "Eric Church is all of us who had other plans this Saturday night. #GOHEELS," the fellow UNC fan penned.