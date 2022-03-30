Eric Church's Strange Reason For Canceling His Concert Lands Him In Hot Water

Houston San Antonio, we have a problem.

On March 30, country singer Eric Church stunned and dismayed many eager Texans when he announced he was canceling his April 2 show in the Lone Star State. "This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans," he penned in a statement on Ticketmaster, per Variety.

Almost immediately, many concertgoers were hit with a case of déjà vu. As you may recall, "Easy on Me" singer Adele broke the hearts of many fans back in January when she announced she was canceling her Las Vegas show — only one day before the event was set to take place. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it be good enough for you," Adele tearfully revealed in a video posted to her Instagram account. "I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute," she continued "We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and I'm so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [here]," she continued.

But why exactly is Church willing to mess with Texas? The answer just might surprise you...