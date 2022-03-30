Everything We Know About Andi Dorfman And Blaine Hart's Engagement
Former "Bachelorette" star Andi Dorfman has always been very candid about her tumultuous love life. The star of Season 10 of the long-running reality dating show experienced her first bout of unfulfilled love when she appeared on "The Bachelor" in 2014 for Juan Pablo Galavis' disastrous season (ICYMI: He's been considered the Worst.Bachelor.Ever.). Later that year, she ascended to the coveted role of the Bachelorette, and found herself torn among Bachelor Nation fan-fave Nick Viall, Christopher Soules, and her eventual fiance, Josh Murray. We should all be so lucky to have three handsome men vying for our attention, TBH.
Shortly thereafter, the former assistant district attorney literally wrote the book on the melodrama in her personal life after her engagement to Murray fell apart. In her 2016 tell-all titled "It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After," Andi alleged that Josh called her a b***h and a w***e. During his appearance on "Bachelor in Paradise," Josh denied any wrongdoing, telling host Chris Harrison her account was "fictional" and "ludicrous."
Now, Andi has had a second shot at love with Blaine Hart. Not only that, she's given him her final rose, and he accepted it!
Fans are rooting for Andi Dorfman's happiness
Taking to her official Instagram, Andi Dorfman announced her engagement to Blaine Hart with a photograph of them kissing on a beach, her legs wrapped around his waist. The caption read, "WORTH THE WAIT!!!!" coupled with a ring emoji. Speaking to People, Andi revealed it was that very spot where he popped the question, and included her entire family in the surprise. "Blaine visited my parents in Atlanta to ask both of them for their blessing and even called my sister to ask for hers as well. That just epitomizes the kind of man Blaine is," she told the outlet.
She also hinted to the outlet that they are hoping to wed in Italy where they rekindled their relationship in the summer of 2021; 15 years after they originally met through a mutual friend, per E! News. This whirlwind romance only became Instagram-official in December of 2021, per Us Weekly, when the reality star and author shared a photo of the pair kissing, and captioned the post, "By far my favorite thing from 2021."
The news has definitely made waves through Bachelor Nation, with fans tweeting their congratulations to the happy couple. "I feel like she just deserves a lifetime of happiness," one user wrote, while another mentioned the star by name, writing, "congratulations on finding your true happiness!"