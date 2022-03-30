Everything We Know About Andi Dorfman And Blaine Hart's Engagement

Former "Bachelorette" star Andi Dorfman has always been very candid about her tumultuous love life. The star of Season 10 of the long-running reality dating show experienced her first bout of unfulfilled love when she appeared on "The Bachelor" in 2014 for Juan Pablo Galavis' disastrous season (ICYMI: He's been considered the Worst.Bachelor.Ever.). Later that year, she ascended to the coveted role of the Bachelorette, and found herself torn among Bachelor Nation fan-fave Nick Viall, Christopher Soules, and her eventual fiance, Josh Murray. We should all be so lucky to have three handsome men vying for our attention, TBH.

Shortly thereafter, the former assistant district attorney literally wrote the book on the melodrama in her personal life after her engagement to Murray fell apart. In her 2016 tell-all titled "It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After," Andi alleged that Josh called her a b***h and a w***e. During his appearance on "Bachelor in Paradise," Josh denied any wrongdoing, telling host Chris Harrison her account was "fictional" and "ludicrous."

Now, Andi has had a second shot at love with Blaine Hart. Not only that, she's given him her final rose, and he accepted it!