Doctor Gets Candid About Bruce Willis' Diagnosis And Recovery - Exclusive

Trauma or insult to the brain doesn't necessarily mean getting hit in the head. Dr. José Morey explained exclusively to Nicki Swift, "Typical insults tends to be chronic small vessel disease or strokes to the region. There are inflammatory and malignant causes that can also do this." Dr. Morey also said that treatment is "multifactorial," and will depend on the specific cause of the aphasia, but will probably include speech and language therapy. "For the family, support and love is the best they can do regardless of the etiology," he said. "This will be a journey. Recovery can happen, depending on the cause, but it may take time and may never return fully."

We don't know how long Bruce Willis has been experiencing this health issue, though he seems to have kept plenty busy making movies in the past year, with several projects currently in post-production, according to his IMDb page. We also don't have any more details about the root cause of the aphasia, so we can't know when, if ever, Willis will recover.

Demi Moore concluded her Instagram post, "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that." All we as fans of the actor can do now is to follow their example.