Hayden Panettiere's Behavior Reportedly Continues To Concern Those Around Her

Despite it all, Hayden Panettiere purportedly believes that Brian Hickerson has reformed. "Hayden says people can learn from their mistakes," a source told Us Weekly. The actor also allegedly thought his stint behind bars had a positive impact on Hickerson. "She swears that Brian has changed for the better since being in jail, and anger management classes have taught him to control his temper," the insider added.

The pair's involvement in the brawl outside the hotel bar worried those closest to Panettiere. "She has her own issues and insecurities, and she and Brian make a bad combo," the same source disclosed to the magazine. Apparently, the "Remember the Titans" actor started to shut out those who were unsupportive of her relationship with Hickerson. "She's become secretive with other friends," the source added. "She takes ages to respond and sends one-word answers by text and cryptic messages."

After the couple appeared to reunite following Hickerson's jail sentence, Hickerson stated publicly they only did so as friends. "Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship," he told E! in July 2021. Hickerson mentioned how reconnecting with Panettiere was essential to his own growth. "We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends," Hickerson added.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.