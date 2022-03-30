Wanda Sykes Reveals The Sad Reason Chris Rock Apologized To Her After Getting Slapped

Ahh to think, we all assumed Regina Hall's pat-down of Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa would be the 2022 Oscars' moment. How were we to know Will Smith would later slap presenter Chris Rock, culminating in a polarizing point in award show history? While the incident has been dissected and memed to death, one truly unfortunate byproduct was the overshadowed celebration of the night's nominees and winners. With the evening's theme being #MovieLoversUnite, cohosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall promised a night of harmless ribbing and fun. As Sykes told Variety a few days prior to the ceremony (per Bollyinside), "It's a big night. People worked hard on these movies."

Sadly, however, no category's winner was more overshadowed than the one Rock presented during Smith's violent display. With Rock handing the "Best Documentary Feature" Oscar to "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," director Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson delivered an emotional and gracious acceptance speech ... that few people probably fully processed. As one source described the atmosphere during Thompson's speech to Page Six, "The air was taken out of the room by everyone, so how can it not affect the moment?"

In addition to that distraction, there are some who feel the Oscars' hosts were likewise disrespected by Smith's actions. Now, Sykes herself has revealed what Rock said to her following the dramatic incident.