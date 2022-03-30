Why William And Kate Are Reportedly Reeling After Their Caribbean Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton were initially "excited" when they tweeted that they would be traveling to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas amid Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But, things quickly turned sour when they had to cancel their first stop at a sustainable cacao farm due to protest action, per NBC News. It didn't get any easier in Jamaica when the couple received an open letter that expressed the feelings of some Jamaican leaders, per Jamaicans.com. They noted that while royals have acknowledged the "horrors of slavery," they have still not received an apology for the "greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind." The missive also asked the royals for "atonement and reparations." Reuters also reported some Caribbean activists protested against being part of the Commonwealth.

Per Entertainment Tonight, at the end of the royal tour, William did something unexpected. He addressed the Jamaican protests and how some wanted independence. The duke reflected that "this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future." He continued, "Catherine and I are committed to service. For us, that's not telling people what to do," before explaining, "It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best." William even acknowledged that what happens next should be decided by the people.

Now that they have returned from their Caribbean tour, Us Weekly revealed that William and Kate are dealing with "remorse" after their trip.