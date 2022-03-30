Why William And Kate Are Reportedly Reeling After Their Caribbean Tour
Prince William and Kate Middleton were initially "excited" when they tweeted that they would be traveling to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas amid Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But, things quickly turned sour when they had to cancel their first stop at a sustainable cacao farm due to protest action, per NBC News. It didn't get any easier in Jamaica when the couple received an open letter that expressed the feelings of some Jamaican leaders, per Jamaicans.com. They noted that while royals have acknowledged the "horrors of slavery," they have still not received an apology for the "greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind." The missive also asked the royals for "atonement and reparations." Reuters also reported some Caribbean activists protested against being part of the Commonwealth.
Per Entertainment Tonight, at the end of the royal tour, William did something unexpected. He addressed the Jamaican protests and how some wanted independence. The duke reflected that "this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future." He continued, "Catherine and I are committed to service. For us, that's not telling people what to do," before explaining, "It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best." William even acknowledged that what happens next should be decided by the people.
Now that they have returned from their Caribbean tour, Us Weekly revealed that William and Kate are dealing with "remorse" after their trip.
'Never complain, never explain' is not Prince William's style
Kate Middleton and Prince William are changing the way the public views the monarchy — from their less stodgy Instagram snaps, to the way they sometimes break protocol for the sake of being relatable. Per Hello!, the couple broke convention and posed for a selfie with Jamaica's national bobsleigh team.
Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills, who followed the couple on the Caribbean tour, noted that William and Kate want to engage and listen to people. She described them as "good sports," even when they got "drenched in sailing." Mills also wrote that people close to the prince reveal that the royal mantra "never complain, never explain" is not how he operates. Perhaps that is why he directly addressed the Caribbean people's concerns before leaving.
Now, Us Weekly is reporting that the couple is reflecting on their trip. An insider revealed that "being there during the protests was a real eye-opener" for William and Kate and that they are "overwhelmed with remorse." The pair is reportedly now going to take their concerns to the palace, regardless of whether it sparks some disagreement, because according to the source, William and Kate "want what is right for the people." They will confront the situation head-on and offer support, even if that means those areas decide to become independent. And that is why William and Kate have already shown that they have the makings of true leaders.