Machine Gun Kelly Proves His Relationship With Pete Davidson Is Stronger Than Ever

When it comes to enduring friendships in the entertainment industry, some celebrity friendships may be hard to understand, while others seem to totally make sense. The latter applies to Machine Gun Kelly and his pal Pete Davidson. Both famous and successful, the duo first met back in 2017 while working on "Wild 'N Out," and as Davidson told Coveteur in March 2019, "Then we became the bestest of the friends."

In fact, Kelly thinks of Davidson as more than just a friend. He considers him to be like a member of his family. While chatting on "The Howard Stern Show" in September 2020, Kelly said he "love[s] Pete," before explaining, "I don't have any siblings. ... He's like my best friend too, but also like a little brother."

Of course, Kelly and Davidson also have other special people in their lives. In fact, they are both involved with women who are just as famous as they are (if not more so, TBH). While Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, Kelly is engaged to Megan Fox. That's something Kelly opened up about, while also talking about Davidson and proving that their relationship is stronger than ever.