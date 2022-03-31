The Real Reason Tom Brady's Head Coach Just Abruptly Retired

Tom Brady is the latest athlete to head into retirement and then change his mind. In February, Brady announced that he would be retiring from the NFL after a storied career. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," the star wrote on Instagram in February, shortly after the season wrapped up.

The superstar spent most of his career with the New England Patriots but opted to leave the Northeast for a little bit more sunshine in 2020. Brady played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons, leading them to a Super Bowl win during the 2020-2021 season. Shortly after he retired from the NFL, the quarterback changed his tune and decided to come back to play quarterback for the Bucs in a decision that shocked almost everyone. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family," Brady tweeted. "They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

With Brady coming back as the quarterback for the Bucs, some personnel changes are still going on within the organization, specifically with head coach Bruce Arians.