Why Joe Rogan Is Threatening To Quit Spotify
Joe Rogan is someone who has had a lot of controversial moments in his career. The actor, comedian, and podcast host is not someone who likes to hold back. He has called out other comics for material thievery, has been accused of making racist jokes on-air, and has had people like Alex Jones on his show. However, Rogan was forced to apologize for advising his listeners not to get their COVID-19 vaccinations if they were both young and healthy. "If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this," he said, according to Media Matters. This prompted the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci to clap back at Rogan's claims by saying, "That's incorrect," while on "TODAY."
As a result of Rogan reportedly and repeatedly sharing false and dangerous information about COVID-19 and the vaccine, a long list of doctors signed a petition against Rogan and Spotify, per Rolling Stone, while artists such as Neil Young, India.Arie, and Joni Mitchell have all pulled their music off the online streaming platform. And while Spotify has made it clear that they stand by their man, Rogan is now threatening to walk away if he has to continue to do this.
Joe Rogan refuses to walk on eggshells
According to Page Six, Joe Rogan has made it clear that he is willing to pull the plug on his working relationship with Spotify if he has to "walk on eggshells." In other words, Rogan doesn't want to worry that he's going to be slapped on the wrist for each supposedly offensive thing he might say on his podcast. That, and he's tired of being criticized for "every little thing" he says. During an episode of "The Joe Rogan Podcast," Rogan admitted that he would quit if push comes to shove. He said, "I will quit. If it gets to a point that I can't do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p's and q's, f–k that!"
Now, whether or not Rogan will walk away from his job remains to be seen. Then again, he was offered a stunning amount of money to quit Spotify for another platform. On February 7, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski wrote an open letter to Rogan and offered him "100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?" We'd say that Rogan wouldn't need 100 million sleepless nights to think about that.