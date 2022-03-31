Why Joe Rogan Is Threatening To Quit Spotify

Joe Rogan is someone who has had a lot of controversial moments in his career. The actor, comedian, and podcast host is not someone who likes to hold back. He has called out other comics for material thievery, has been accused of making racist jokes on-air, and has had people like Alex Jones on his show. However, Rogan was forced to apologize for advising his listeners not to get their COVID-19 vaccinations if they were both young and healthy. "If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this," he said, according to Media Matters. This prompted the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci to clap back at Rogan's claims by saying, "That's incorrect," while on "TODAY."

As a result of Rogan reportedly and repeatedly sharing false and dangerous information about COVID-19 and the vaccine, a long list of doctors signed a petition against Rogan and Spotify, per Rolling Stone, while artists such as Neil Young, India.Arie, and Joni Mitchell have all pulled their music off the online streaming platform. And while Spotify has made it clear that they stand by their man, Rogan is now threatening to walk away if he has to continue to do this.