The Braxton Family Finds Itself Dealing With More Pain After Traci's Death

Traci Braxton died in March after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer, per Us Weekly. Besides being the third oldest Braxton sibling, she was also a wife and mother and was only 50 years old when she died. Her mother, Evelyn Braxton, told her story the best. She wrote that Traci said, "[M]ommy I'm going to beat this! My healing is right around the bend." She revealed that Traci held on, and "her mind grew stronger." Evelyn shared her pain as a bystander, writing, "I watch the weight drop off. I watched tears streaming down her face as she held onto her faith and her beliefs."

On March 29, Toni Braxton also spoke out for the first time after the loss of her sister. The singer appeared on the "Tamron Hall Show" and revealed that she is still in disbelief about Traci's death. "I wake up every morning and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself 'No, she's gone,'" she shared. The "Gotta Move On" singer also revealed that she and Traci shared a special bond. She reflected that they were "more than sisters" and more like "twins." She continued, "We're sisters, so we're always gonna fight, that's what sisters do... but at the end, we're always there."

And while Traci's family and husband came together during Traci's death, it seems as if the situation has changed.