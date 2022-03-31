Tom Parker's Previous Thoughts About Death Are Absolutely Haunting Now
Fans of British boy band The Wanted were saddened to learn of the untimely death of lead singer Tom Parker at age 33. Parker's wife, Kelsey Parker, shared the news with fans via an emotional Instagram post. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," she wrote. "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."
Outlets reported that Parker died from stage 4 glioblastoma, a type of aggressive brain cancer that he had been battling for the two years. Parker knew that his diagnosis was fatal, but he remained optimistic until the end, per People. "I've got that positive outlook on life," he said in the 2021 documentary, "Tom Parker: Inside My Head." "And I think when you take strength and courage from other people around you, that really helps."
In his final years, Tom was reportedly contemplative about the afterlife, and in the wake of his death, his questions about what comes next have taken on a whole new meaning.
Tom Parker tried to stay optimistic
Long before he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, Tom Parker was curious about the afterlife. The late singer penned a 2010 memoir with the rest of his band, The Wanted, in which he wrote about his thoughts on death. Parker noted that if he could have the answer to any question in the world, it would be what happens after you die, per the Daily Mail. Parker's comments now have an especially eerie quality given that, just a few short years later, he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer leading, to his untimely death.
Parker will be remembered as a devoted family man and musician. He leaves behind his wife Kelsey and their two young children. In the wake of his death, numerous cancer charities have praised him for the work he did following his diagnosis, per BBC.
Parker was committed to spreading awareness about his illness and hoped to leave behind a message of optimism. In his final months, he completed his personal memoir, aptly titled "Hope: My Inspirational Journey," scheduled for release in July 2022. "It's a book about living. It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt and living your best life no matter what," he explained in one of his final Instagram posts. "It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds."