Tom Parker's Previous Thoughts About Death Are Absolutely Haunting Now

Fans of British boy band The Wanted were saddened to learn of the untimely death of lead singer Tom Parker at age 33. Parker's wife, Kelsey Parker, shared the news with fans via an emotional Instagram post. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," she wrote. "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

Outlets reported that Parker died from stage 4 glioblastoma, a type of aggressive brain cancer that he had been battling for the two years. Parker knew that his diagnosis was fatal, but he remained optimistic until the end, per People. "I've got that positive outlook on life," he said in the 2021 documentary, "Tom Parker: Inside My Head." "And I think when you take strength and courage from other people around you, that really helps."

In his final years, Tom was reportedly contemplative about the afterlife, and in the wake of his death, his questions about what comes next have taken on a whole new meaning.