Daniel Radcliffe Takes A Dramatic Stance On The Will Smith Chris Rock Controversy

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards instantly became one of the most scandalized broadcasted moments in Hollywood history. The altercation spawned an avalanche of takes from fans on social media, and even inspired a few eyebrow-raising responses from other celebrities.

Jim Carrey was among those that condemned Smith, and voiced that he should be heavily reprimanded for his onstage attack on Rock. "I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever," the "Dumb and Dumber" star said while appearing on "CBS Mornings" on March 29. In fact, Carrey said he was "sickened" by the inaction of the Oscars attendees. "Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren't the cool club anymore," Carrey said on the daytime show. Additionally, fellow A-lister Zoë Kravitz strongly disapproved of Smith's slap. "[H]ere's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she wrote in an Instagram on March 29.

Not everyone in Hollywood thought that Smith was completely out of line. Tiffany Haddish was moved to see the "Bad Boys" star defend his wife's honor. "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me," she told People shortly following the incident. When asked about the viral slap, famed actor Daniel Radcliffe had a very different response than most other celebs.