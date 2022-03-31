Daniel Radcliffe Takes A Dramatic Stance On The Will Smith Chris Rock Controversy
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards instantly became one of the most scandalized broadcasted moments in Hollywood history. The altercation spawned an avalanche of takes from fans on social media, and even inspired a few eyebrow-raising responses from other celebrities.
Jim Carrey was among those that condemned Smith, and voiced that he should be heavily reprimanded for his onstage attack on Rock. "I'd have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever," the "Dumb and Dumber" star said while appearing on "CBS Mornings" on March 29. In fact, Carrey said he was "sickened" by the inaction of the Oscars attendees. "Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren't the cool club anymore," Carrey said on the daytime show. Additionally, fellow A-lister Zoë Kravitz strongly disapproved of Smith's slap. "[H]ere's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she wrote in an Instagram on March 29.
Not everyone in Hollywood thought that Smith was completely out of line. Tiffany Haddish was moved to see the "Bad Boys" star defend his wife's honor. "When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me," she told People shortly following the incident. When asked about the viral slap, famed actor Daniel Radcliffe had a very different response than most other celebs.
Fans applauded Daniel Radcliffe's response
Many celebrities had eagerly weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slap of Chris Rock, but that did not sit well with Daniel Radcliffe. When the "Harry Potter" star was asked for his take on the altercation, he refrained from giving any input. "I saw it. I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it," Radcliffe said while appearing on "Good Morning Britain" on March 31. The actor was asked if he had been part of any tense awards show moments in the past. "I probably have ... When you're going on stuff as a kid, you're never quite sure if the joke's with you or you're the butt of the joke," Radcliffe added.
Several fans applauded "The Lost City" star for keeping quiet about the Smith-Rock fracas. "well done on shutting down that interview with @gmb," one viewer tweeted at Radcliffe. "Nothing but respect for my Chosen One," a "Harry Potter" fan added after seeing Radcliffe refusing to add his take.
Although not everyone was satisfied with Radcliffe's response, or lack thereof. "I respectfully disagree with Mr Radcliffe," wrote one Twitter user, who wanted to see Smith face serious repercussions for the onstage attack. "If more actors – namely A LISTERS – share their outrage, maybe we will get the consequences we so desperately want to see." According to CBS News, at the time, no formal charges had been filed against Smith.