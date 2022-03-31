Issa Rae Has Fans Cracking Up With Her Response To Pregnancy Rumors

"Insecure" creator and star Issa Rae recently married her longtime boyfriend, Louis Diame, so it's about that time for rumors to start circulating that she's pregnant, of course. A video posted to social media showed the star excitedly greeting her "Insecure" co-star and friend Yvonne Orji while wearing a form-fitting black top. Apparently, some fans who saw the video thought they spotted evidence that Rae was expecting simply by looking at her stomach.

"Not my other BFF pregnant," one person tweeted. "It's the way she is showing she is pregnant without announcing. Love it," tweeted another. One fan commented, "Our fave is expecting," and another wrote, "our fave is baking," with a series of emoji.

Well, sorry to disappoint all of Rae's baby-ready fans, but the star's eggo is categorically not preggo, as Rae herself confirmed with her signature hilarious wit in a tweet of her own. (Let this be a warning to everyone tempted to speculate.)