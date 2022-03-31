Resurfaced Interview Reveals The Huge Way Will Smith Helped Bruce Willis

The aftermath of Will Smith's Academy Awards slap almost overshadowed sad news about another celeb — and that celeb happens to have a connection to Chris Rock's joke that so angered the "King Richard" star. On March 30, Bruce Willis' family announced that he's retiring from acting for a heartbreaking reason. In a statement shared on her Instagram page, Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis revealed her dad has aphasia, a disorder that makes communication difficult. According to WebMD, it's caused by brain damage. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the statement read in part.

Bruce was married to actor Demi Moore when she filmed "G.I. Jane," the 1997 movie that Rock referenced when making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith's buzzed head, a style she rocks due to hair loss caused by alopecia, per Instagram. Moore shaved off all of her hair to play a woman training to become a Navy SEAL, and her daughter Tallulah Willis, whom Moore shares with Bruce, experimented with the same hairstyle in 2020. Tallulah shared an Instagram video of her dad manning the clippers after she decided she wanted a buzz cut.

Bruce's ties to Will go beyond the former's marriage to the woman who got a shoutout from Rock at the Oscars — the "Die Hard" star played a crucial role in shaping Smith into the Academy Award-winning actor he is today.