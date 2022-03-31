Caitlyn Jenner Is Back On TV In A Totally Unexpected Way

Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has made no secret of her political aspirations. The former athlete is no stranger to politics and even ran a campaign for governor in 2021 during the California recall election. Jenner would lose the election to Governor Gavin Newsom, as the 61.9% of the votes were in Newsom's favor, according to The Sacramento Bee. Meanwhile, Jenner was far less successful, as the former "Celebrity Big Brother" competitor finished far behind Newsom, having secured only about 1% of votes statewide.

Jenner recently revealed to The Washington Post that she planned to continue pursuing a political career, and may even consider another gubernatorial run. "The Republican Party needs to change," Jenner told the publication, adding, "And to be honest with you, I'm the poster child for change."

In the months following the recall election, Jenner stayed relatively quiet about her plans, mentioning only that she planned to remain active in the political world. Now the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has finally revealed her plans for the future, and the move may be surprising to some.