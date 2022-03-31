The Hilarious Reason Leslie Mann Confronted A Huge Hollywood Star
Actor Leslie Mann has built a strong career for herself in Hollywood that kicked off when she played her breakout role of Robin alongside Jim Carrey in the '90s film "The Cable Guy." Since working on this movie, she's starred in a variety of projects, from "George of the Jungle" to "17 Again" and "Knocked Up," the latter of which was written and directed by her husband, Judd Apatow, per IMDb.
Mann and Apatow first encountered each other when she auditioned for "The Cable Guy," after which Apatow asked her out to watch a basketball game. Soon into the date, Mann realized she was developing strong feelings for her future husband. "On the way to the basketball game, I was like ... Oh! It hit me. My previous boyfriend was really mean. And I thought, '[Apatow is] nice. This is the type of person I should be with,'" Mann told Elle in 2012. Prior to the two falling head over heels in love with each other, Mann briefly saw actor David Duchovny. She recently spoke about the humorous experience of revisiting a past memory with Duchovny in order to receive some long overdue closure.
Leslie Mann asked David Duchovny why he ghosted her 27 years ago
Actor Leslie Mann has been happily married to director, producer and writer Judd Apatow since 1997, per Us Weekly. Apatow took to Instagram to celebrate their love on June 9 2017, their 20-year wedding anniversary date. "Today is the 20th anniversary of my marriage to the brilliant, hilarious, amazing Leslie Mann. The greatest thing that has ever happened to me," Apatow captioned an image of the two on the beach after tying the knot.
Before this happy union, Mann spent some time with actor David Duchovny, she said during a recent chat on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Mann was promoting her new movie which co-stars Duchovny, "The Bubble," when she revealed she was ghosted by the "X-Files" actor over 25 years ago. After Duchovny attended a Halloween party in Mann's hotel room, they decided to go get a drink. During their car ride to the bar, things took a strange turn, as Mann explained that Duchovny "stop[ped] the cab, [got] out of the cab, [ran] away, and [didn't] speak to [her] again for 27 years."
Mann decided to ask Duchovny why he ghosted her while they worked on "The Bubble." His response was,"'Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, I kind of remember that ... I don't know. I probably just left my weed in my room or something,'" Mann said. All's well that ends well, however, since Mann ended up finding her perfect match in Apatow.