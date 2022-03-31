The Hilarious Reason Leslie Mann Confronted A Huge Hollywood Star

Actor Leslie Mann has been happily married to director, producer and writer Judd Apatow since 1997, per Us Weekly. Apatow took to Instagram to celebrate their love on June 9 2017, their 20-year wedding anniversary date. "Today is the 20th anniversary of my marriage to the brilliant, hilarious, amazing Leslie Mann. The greatest thing that has ever happened to me," Apatow captioned an image of the two on the beach after tying the knot.

Before this happy union, Mann spent some time with actor David Duchovny, she said during a recent chat on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Mann was promoting her new movie which co-stars Duchovny, "The Bubble," when she revealed she was ghosted by the "X-Files" actor over 25 years ago. After Duchovny attended a Halloween party in Mann's hotel room, they decided to go get a drink. During their car ride to the bar, things took a strange turn, as Mann explained that Duchovny "stop[ped] the cab, [got] out of the cab, [ran] away, and [didn't] speak to [her] again for 27 years."

Mann decided to ask Duchovny why he ghosted her while they worked on "The Bubble." His response was,"'Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, I kind of remember that ... I don't know. I probably just left my weed in my room or something,'" Mann said. All's well that ends well, however, since Mann ended up finding her perfect match in Apatow.